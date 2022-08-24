Advertisement
Ayeza Khan flaunts while posing sensuously in the stars

Ayeza Khan flaunts while posing sensuously in the stars

Ayeza and Danish the famous celebrity couple enjoying their outing in the United States. She has more than 12 million followers on Instagram. Thousands and millions of netizens liked the pictures.

Apart from her films, the Meray Paas Tum Ho star is quite a globe trotter and her enthralling Instagram feed is proof. Turning to Instagram, the Pyarey Afzal actress shared stunning pictures vibing in neon outfit.

The actress wore a beautiful lilac neon shirt with full sleeves paired with balck bottoms which showcases galaxy background in neon colours, and stiletto shoes.

The enchanting pictures won many hearts on social media. Fans were quick to praise the actress for her ethereal looks and evergreen beauty. She is donning a chic look.

