Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Trending
  • Ayeza Khan’s love for white is evident in her recent photoshoot
Ayeza Khan’s love for white is evident in her recent photoshoot

Ayeza Khan’s love for white is evident in her recent photoshoot

Articles
Advertisement
Ayeza Khan’s love for white is evident in her recent photoshoot

Ayeza Khan’s love for white is evident in her recent photoshoot

Advertisement

The spectacular and remarkable actress Ayeza Khan is very famous among the netizens for her amazing style. She has a marvelous dressing sense and she stuns her fans as well in western attires. The actress loves to share her pictures and posts on social media. She has a vast fan following and she often delights them with her bold and glamorous posts. She is definitely one of the most loved and most followed actresses in the Pakistani showbiz industry.

Lollywood diva Ayeza Khan has left her fans swooned with the new gorgeous  look in ethnic white outfit with sheer perfection. The warm light of the setting sun has lit up her face and her subtle makeup completely matches her looks.

Tap to view;

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Aneela Murtaza Official (@stylebyaneela)

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Aneela Murtaza Official (@stylebyaneela)

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Aneela Murtaza Official (@stylebyaneela)

Advertisement

Earlier, Her enthralling vacation pictures were surely gave same major vacation goals to the world. From her some of the recent vacation pictures and videos shared by Ayeza from their fun-filled trip to US.

Also Read

Tipu Sharif and Mishi Khan Discuss the Advantages of Being Single
Tipu Sharif and Mishi Khan Discuss the Advantages of Being Single

In response to this question, all of the guests took turns speaking...

 

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Trending News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story