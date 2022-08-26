Advertisement
  • Baby elephant playing with bubbles goes viral; many lessons for elephant
Baby elephant playing with bubbles goes viral; many lessons for elephant

Baby elephant playing with bubbles goes viral; many lessons for elephant

Articles
Baby elephant playing with bubbles goes viral; many lessons for elephant

Baby elephant playing with bubbles goes viral; many lessons for elephant

  • Over 34,000 people have watched the video and shared.
  • The video is a great way to get in the mood for the weekend.
  • baby elephant running around and trying to catch bubbles.
A sweet baby elephant playing with bubbles video may make you grin, too. The video is a great way to get in the mood for the weekend because it shows a cute baby elephant running around and trying to catch bubbles. The cute thing about the video is how the little creature tries to eat the bubbles as well.

The video can be seen on Twitter page. The zoo’s bio says that it wants to “strengthen the connection between people and the environment.” The cute video of the baby elephant playing with bubbles has a simple caption that says, “Just popping by!”

The zoo added some more information while responding to a tweet on the post. “On August 18, Bluebonnet and her son Brazos see bubbles for the first time.” This was just for fun, but the little guy learned a lot from it. This Sunday, he will be 10 months old, and he weighs 1,090 pounds,” they wrote.

Over 34,000 people have watched the great video, and that number keeps going up. Nearly 900 people have also liked the share. A lot of people shared the video again on other social media sites. People also wrote about how they felt in the video’s comments section. “This is really great,” someone wrote on Twitter. “Love,” said someone else. “I love him,” said the third. “Cute,” said a fourth.

