Baby girl sing Kaise Hua from Kabir Singh in viral video; Watch

A video that went viral in 2020 is making waves on social media again.

The video shows a baby girl and her father dancing to the song.

It’s been watched more than 72 million times.

Since Kabir Singh released the song Kaise Hua in the year 2019, it has been a big hit. This song, sung by Vishal Mishra, was filmed with Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani, who played the main characters in this movie. But a video that went viral in 2020 is making waves on social media once again. The video shows a baby girl who is two years old and her father dancing to this song together. In 2020, a YouTuber named Indranil Choudhury put this video on his channel, which has over 31,000 subscribers at the moment. He posted the video with a caption that describes what you can see in it. Part of it says, “Jamming with my kid on Kaise Hua. “Just wait!”

A woman named Shivani Rai recently posted the video on Twitter, where it has gotten over 6.23 million views as of this writing. She posted this video again on her Twitter account with the caption, “The little girl saved all her energy for Kaise Hua.” She also mentioned the original creator in the replies to this tweet and added an emoji of a smiling face with tears in its eyes to the caption.

Since it was posted on June 11, 2020, the video has been watched more than 72 million times and commented on in many ways.

“The little girl sang with all her heart. This just made my day,” wrote one person. “Everyone liked that cute one, but her dad’s voice was also pretty good,” wrote someone else. “So, so, so cute! I love how she and her dad looked at each other when the song was over. “You go, girl!” said a third.

