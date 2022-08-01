Advertisement
Bakhtawar Bhutto shares some captivating images of her son Mir Hakim Mehmood.

  • Bakhtawar Bhutto’s latest post is making her fans go crazy.
  • Mir Hakim Mehmood is the first child.
  • The pictures are from his first Eid.
Bakhtawar Bhutto’s latest post is making her fans go crazy, and yes, this is the cutest thing on the internet. Mir Hakim Mehmood is the first child, and his parents make sure to take pictures of every cute thing he does. Some of the pictures are from his first Eid, and others show us what he does every day.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has been seen doing silly things with his little bundle of joy. He’s all grown up now, thank God. We want more and more of him. He looks a lot like her mother. How guilty is he? He looks like an angel because his eyes shine and his smile is so bright. We can’t get enough of beautiful pictures. It’s important to say that Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari told Mir Hakim everything she knew about his health because he had to stay in the hospital longer.

People all over social media were talking about her wedding and the amazing pictures from it. Everything about it was so unique and impressive. Bakhtawar Bhutto looked like an angel. She doesn’t spend a lot of time on social media, but she never forgets to share the best photos of her family.

It wouldn’t be wrong to say that every time age comes up with something even more interesting and romantic. This is the best article for her fans because we’re going to show you the craziest pictures of Bakhtawar Bhutto’s family. To see, just scroll down. So, that’s it!

Fans connect the plot of “Bakhtawar” to the serial “Parizaad”
Fans connect the plot of “Bakhtawar” to the serial “Parizaad”

'Bakhtawar' takes audiences on an emotional rollercoaster, packed with suspense and entertainment....

 

