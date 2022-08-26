Advertisement
date 2022-08-26
Behroze Sabzwari expresses love for his wife

Articles
The senior actor of the film industry, Behroz Sabzwari, has said that at the beginning of the marriage, he told his wife that if she feel bad about anything my parents say, don’t say anything to them, but come into the room and beat me with shoes. In an interview, she said that I am strongly against showing weddings with expensive brand clothes in morning shows.

He said that the parents of girls who cannot afford expensive weddings will think of this program. There are many people in our society who do not have the power to spend money. Behroze Sabzwari said that our marriages fail because money is spent on them, husband and wife do not solve their problems through understanding and there is a lack of sincerity between the two.

