Bremen Lighthouse May Fall Into Sea; Read viral

A famous lighthouse in Bremen, Germany, has started to lean to one side.

Ships have been stopped from going into the river at Bremerhaven.

The company that runs the port plans to take it down.

Officials said Thursday that a famous lighthouse in the port city of Bremen in northern Germany has started to lean to one side and could fall over soon.

The head of the water police, Uwe Old, told Radio Bremen that there was nothing that could be done to save the lighthouse.

“Unfortunately, I think the tower is going to be history in the coming days,” he said.

Because of the danger posed by the leaning lighthouse, which is situated at the end of a stone jetty that has been in need of repair for a considerable amount of time, the authorities in Bremerhaven have prohibited ships from entering the Geeste River.

However, the operator of the port, Bremenports, stated that they hoped to once again let commercial ships admission in the near future. The firm has stated that they will dismantle the lighthouse over the course of the weekend in the event that it does not fall down on its own, with the intention of rebuilding it in a same fashion.

