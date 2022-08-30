Brother sees baby sister amazing first walk; watch viral

When he saw her walk for the first time, he was blown away.

The video has already been seen by more than 20,000 people.

It shows the bond that this brother and sister have.

In the video that is going viral, the little girl just gets up and starts to walk. Even though she is a little unsteady, she is able to take her first steps, which surprises her brother. The look on his face says a lot about how he felt when he saw his sister walk for the first time.

This older brother had the cutest reaction to seeing his baby sister walk for the first time,” the text under the video says.

This older brother had the cutest reaction to seeing his baby sister walk for the first time 🥹 pic.twitter.com/lu4Uw0KwWK — NowThis (@nowthisnews) August 30, 2022

