Cat “begging” her human to turn video game back on; Watch

If you like cats and the videos of cats and kittens that keep going viral online, you probably know that cats and kittens often “beg.” This video was first posted on TikTok and then re-posted on Instagram. At the beginning of the video, you can see a cat playing a game on an iPad. The video then cuts to a piece of text that explains what is going on in this particular cat video. “She turned off her game by accident and asked me in a nice way to turn it back on,” it says. If you’ve seen how kids act when they’re using iPads or playing other video games, you might be able to relate to this video.

This video will make you laugh out loud and say “aww” at the same time. “Pretty please, my beloved hooman,” says text at the top of the screen from the cat’s point of view. The cat can’t stop “begging” her human to turn the video game back on. “Look at the paws, cats are so smart,” reads the caption that goes with this cute video of a cat.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pet Memes & Videos (@petswillneverdie)

Since it was posted on August 1, this video has gotten over 2.55 million likes.

“Guided entry. One Instagram user suggested, “Keeps the iPad in one app.” Another funny comment from the cat’s point of view says, “Turn it on right meow.” “Kitty wants the mouse game back, that’s so nice,” a third writes.

