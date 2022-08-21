Cat jumps high, pet parent saves her; Watch

Two cats try to jump over the obstacle set by their owner.

Video has gone viral with more than 2 lakh views.

More than 23,000 likes on instagram.

With so many challenges going viral on the internet, this video of two cats trying to do the long jump challenge was a lot of fun to watch. After all, who doesn’t like to play with their pets? Two cats named Mia and Jerrie try to jump over the obstacle set by their pet parent in this Instagram video that has gone viral.

The video was posted on an Instagram page for Mia and Jerrie, the two cats. In the video, Mia, a white cat, shows off how good she is at jumping by jumping over the bar four times high. Even once, she squats through the bottom bar. But Mia will eventually meow for help. Mia’s owner comes to her aid in the end, making it easier for her to cross. Jerrie, on the other hand, doesn’t understand what’s going on.

“Mia is a queen, Jerrie is: “What’s between those ears? Is that a head? – No, just float. No brains, just nonsense.” In their page’s bio, Mia and Jerrie are called the “Ambassadors of Fluff.””

One of the Instagram users liked the video and said, “She is wonderful!! So skilled.” “Omg!!! Mia is definitely the queen of style. Oh Jerrie, at least you are cute, “said someone else. A third person said, “Mia’s ninth test was Jerrie and her mouse, who never left each other’s side.”

