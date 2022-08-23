Cat making rounds at Vet hospital; Watch viral

Cat ‘nurses’ veterinary patients in heartwarming video.

She helps animals whether they ask or not.

More than 1.4 million people have watched the video.

Most cats would rather be alone, but there are a few who are kind and caring. And the cat in the video that went viral online knows how to help sick animals at a vet hospital. The video is so cute that it might make you smile or say “aww.”

The video was first shared on Instagram. It was shared again by the Instagram page Cats of Instagram two days ago. The Instagram page has over 13.4 million followers and posts every day about cats from all over the world. The video’s title said, “What animal will she pet next?”

At the beginning of the video, there is a text block that says, “Nurse Bea’s different animal specialties.” It then shows a cat named Bea making the rounds at a vet hospital and taking care of different animals, whether or not they ask for her help. Animals as different as goats, chickens, ducks, squirrels, pigs, and kittens go to the vet hospital.

Since the video was shared again two days ago, more than 1.4 million people have watched it. People have also written their thoughts about the share in the comments section. On an Instagram page for a cat named Cosima Grace, someone wrote, “What a sweet nurse!” “Oooo, so soft,” someone wrote on an Instagram page.

“Aww, she’s so kind, her bedside manner is a 10/10,” someone wrote. “OMG, that’s so cute that she’s in charge!” wrote someone else. “Wow! She is so good at computer birds, “third person said.

Someone on Instagram said, “I bet she was a nurse in a past life. Now she’s a cat because she died and came back to life. She just can’t stop making people feel better with her healing touch.” “What a beautiful little girl!” said someone else.

