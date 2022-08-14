Celebrities celebrate Pakistan’s 75th Independence Day

Pakistan has been around for 75 years, and everyone, including celebrities, wears green and white clothes and raises the crescent and star flag high to celebrate.

Celebrities like Ahsan Khan, Babar Azam, Mawra Hocane, Shaista Lodhi, and Komal Rizvi are wishing you a happy Azaadi Mubarak by making new music for the day or coming up with a plan to make big changes with “small good deeds.”

Khan, an actor and news anchor, had a sweet moment on set with a group of kids holding small flags that said “14 August Mubarak.”

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Ahsan Khan (@khanahsanofficial)

Hasan Rizvi sent the message by changing his outfit and putting up a big flag.

Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Hasan Rizvi (@hasanrizvi.official)

Captain Azam, who was in uniform, captioned his post with a couplet about the crescent on the flag, asking people to “never let our identity of this crescent and star fade away.” He told his followers to enjoy today and work on being better citizens than they were yesterday.

Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Babar Azam (@babarazam)

Actor Hocane wished her “beautiful homeland” a happy 75th.

Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Mawra Hocane (hussain) (@mawrellous)

What better way to celebrate the day than with a song? Faisal Kapadia marked the “Jashn-e-Azadi” with a clip of him singing to a crowd at a rally.

Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Faisal Kapadia (@faisalkapadia)

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Faisal Kapadia (@faisalkapadia)

Mohsin Abbas Haider, an actor and singer, summed up Pakistan in a 75-second rap called “in a whole new look.”

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by 𝐌𝐨𝐡𝐬𝐢𝐧 𝐀𝐛𝐛𝐚𝐬 𝐇𝐚𝐢𝐝𝐞𝐫 (@mohsinabbashaider)

With a three-generational reading of the national anthem, the actor Komal, her mother, and her niece “paid tribute” to Pakistan, which is still alive and well despite all of its problems.

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Komal Rizvi (@komalrizviofficial)

To live up to the hopes of 1947, actor Atiqa Odho wants to celebrate freedom by “promoting human rights in which respect, dignity, and equality become a code for living.”

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Atiqa Odho (@atiqaodhoofficial)

TV host Lodhi recorded a message called “Let’s start with a small deed.” It said, “Let’s respect street animals, don’t throw trash on the ground, plant a tree, and take care of the environment. Together, we can make a big difference.”

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Dr. Shaista Lodhi (@iamshaistalodhi)

Also Read Ayeza Khan shares fun-filled family vacation to US Ayeza Khan and Danish Taimoor, are one of the most admired and...

Advertisement