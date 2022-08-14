Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Trending
  • Celebrities celebrate Pakistan’s 75th Independence Day
Celebrities celebrate Pakistan’s 75th Independence Day

Celebrities celebrate Pakistan’s 75th Independence Day

Articles
Advertisement
Celebrities celebrate Pakistan’s 75th Independence Day

75th Independence Day

Advertisement

Pakistan has been around for 75 years, and everyone, including celebrities, wears green and white clothes and raises the crescent and star flag high to celebrate.

Celebrities like Ahsan Khan, Babar Azam, Mawra Hocane, Shaista Lodhi, and Komal Rizvi are wishing you a happy Azaadi Mubarak by making new music for the day or coming up with a plan to make big changes with “small good deeds.”

 

Khan, an actor and news anchor, had a sweet moment on set with a group of kids holding small flags that said “14 August Mubarak.”

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

Advertisement

A post shared by Ahsan Khan (@khanahsanofficial)

 

Hasan Rizvi sent the message by changing his outfit and putting up a big flag.

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Hasan Rizvi (@hasanrizvi.official)

Captain Azam, who was in uniform, captioned his post with a couplet about the crescent on the flag, asking people to “never let our identity of this crescent and star fade away.” He told his followers to enjoy today and work on being better citizens than they were yesterday.

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Babar Azam (@babarazam)

Actor Hocane wished her “beautiful homeland” a happy 75th.

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Mawra Hocane (hussain) (@mawrellous)

What better way to celebrate the day than with a song? Faisal Kapadia marked the “Jashn-e-Azadi” with a clip of him singing to a crowd at a rally.

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Faisal Kapadia (@faisalkapadia)

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

Advertisement

A post shared by Faisal Kapadia (@faisalkapadia)

Mohsin Abbas Haider, an actor and singer, summed up Pakistan in a 75-second rap called “in a whole new look.”

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

Advertisement

A post shared by 𝐌𝐨𝐡𝐬𝐢𝐧 𝐀𝐛𝐛𝐚𝐬 𝐇𝐚𝐢𝐝𝐞𝐫 (@mohsinabbashaider)

With a three-generational reading of the national anthem, the actor Komal, her mother, and her niece “paid tribute” to Pakistan, which is still alive and well despite all of its problems.

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

Advertisement

A post shared by Komal Rizvi (@komalrizviofficial)

To live up to the hopes of 1947, actor Atiqa Odho wants to celebrate freedom by “promoting human rights in which respect, dignity, and equality become a code for living.”

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

Advertisement

A post shared by Atiqa Odho (@atiqaodhoofficial)

TV host Lodhi recorded a message called “Let’s start with a small deed.” It said, “Let’s respect street animals, don’t throw trash on the ground, plant a tree, and take care of the environment. Together, we can make a big difference.”

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

Advertisement

A post shared by Dr. Shaista Lodhi (@iamshaistalodhi)

Also Read

Ayeza Khan shares fun-filled family vacation to US
Ayeza Khan shares fun-filled family vacation to US

Ayeza Khan and Danish Taimoor, are one of the most admired and...

 

Advertisement

 

 

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Trending News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story