Celebrities celebrate Pakistan’s 75th Independence Day

Ayeza Khan shares fun-filled family vacation to US
Ayeza Khan and Danish Taimoor, are one of the most admired and...
Pakistan has been around for 75 years, and everyone, including celebrities, wears green and white clothes and raises the crescent and star flag high to celebrate.
Celebrities like Ahsan Khan, Babar Azam, Mawra Hocane, Shaista Lodhi, and Komal Rizvi are wishing you a happy Azaadi Mubarak by making new music for the day or coming up with a plan to make big changes with “small good deeds.”
Khan, an actor and news anchor, had a sweet moment on set with a group of kids holding small flags that said “14 August Mubarak.”
Advertisement
AdvertisementAdvertisementView this post on InstagramAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisement
Advertisement
Hasan Rizvi sent the message by changing his outfit and putting up a big flag.
AdvertisementAdvertisementView this post on InstagramAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisement
Captain Azam, who was in uniform, captioned his post with a couplet about the crescent on the flag, asking people to “never let our identity of this crescent and star fade away.” He told his followers to enjoy today and work on being better citizens than they were yesterday.
AdvertisementAdvertisementView this post on InstagramAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisement
Actor Hocane wished her “beautiful homeland” a happy 75th.
AdvertisementAdvertisementView this post on InstagramAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisement
What better way to celebrate the day than with a song? Faisal Kapadia marked the “Jashn-e-Azadi” with a clip of him singing to a crowd at a rally.
AdvertisementAdvertisementView this post on InstagramAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisement
Advertisement
AdvertisementAdvertisementView this post on InstagramAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisement
Advertisement
Mohsin Abbas Haider, an actor and singer, summed up Pakistan in a 75-second rap called “in a whole new look.”
Advertisement
AdvertisementAdvertisementView this post on InstagramAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisement
Advertisement
With a three-generational reading of the national anthem, the actor Komal, her mother, and her niece “paid tribute” to Pakistan, which is still alive and well despite all of its problems.
Advertisement
AdvertisementAdvertisementView this post on InstagramAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisement
Advertisement
To live up to the hopes of 1947, actor Atiqa Odho wants to celebrate freedom by “promoting human rights in which respect, dignity, and equality become a code for living.”
Advertisement
AdvertisementAdvertisementView this post on InstagramAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisement
Advertisement
TV host Lodhi recorded a message called “Let’s start with a small deed.” It said, “Let’s respect street animals, don’t throw trash on the ground, plant a tree, and take care of the environment. Together, we can make a big difference.”
Advertisement
AdvertisementAdvertisementView this post on InstagramAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisement
Advertisement
Catch all the Entertainment News, Trending News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.