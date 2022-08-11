Celebrities congratulates Shahroz and Sadaf over birth of baby girl

Sadaf Kanwal and Shahroz Sabzwari, both actors, were blessed with their first child, a cute baby girl named Syeda Zehra. They should be congratulated on their new role as parents.

The news was shared on Instagram by Mehreen Syed, who is friends with the Balu Mahi actor and is a supermodel.

As the news went viral internet, other Pakistani celebrities joined in and wished the Sabzwari family well. Minal Khan, Zarneeh Khan, Anmol Baloch, and others posted stories on their Instagram handles.

Sadaf and Shahroz got married in 2020, even though there had been a lot of talk about them dating on social media. Shahroz and his wife of seven years, Syra Yousaf, broke up because they couldn’t get along. The couple used to be famous, and they have a daughter named Nooreh.

Advertisement