Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Celebrities congratulates Shahroz and Sadaf over birth of baby girl

Celebrities congratulates Shahroz and Sadaf over birth of baby girl

Articles
Advertisement
Celebrities congratulates Shahroz and Sadaf over birth of baby girl
Advertisement

Sadaf Kanwal and Shahroz Sabzwari, both actors, were blessed with their first child, a cute baby girl named Syeda Zehra. They should be congratulated on their new role as parents.

The news was shared on Instagram by Mehreen Syed, who is friends with the Balu Mahi actor and is a supermodel.

As the news went viral internet, other Pakistani celebrities joined in and wished the Sabzwari family well. Minal Khan, Zarneeh Khan, Anmol Baloch, and others posted stories on their Instagram handles.

Sadaf and Shahroz got married in 2020, even though there had been a lot of talk about them dating on social media. Shahroz and his wife of seven years, Syra Yousaf, broke up because they couldn’t get along. The couple used to be famous, and they have a daughter named Nooreh.

Advertisement

Also Read

Daughter of Syra Yousuf and Shahroz Sabzwari, Nooreh, looks upset as she greets her baby sister
Daughter of Syra Yousuf and Shahroz Sabzwari, Nooreh, looks upset as she greets her baby sister

Sadaf Kanwal and Shahroz Sabzwari's new baby girl has the Internet in...

Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Trending News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story