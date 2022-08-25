Check out the highest-paid Pakistani actresses

Do you know which Pakistani actresses make the most money? Well, fans love their favourite stars, from Mahira Khan to Saba Qamar, and today we find out how much the A-listers in Lollywood are reportedly making.

Well, fans love their favourite celebrities, from Mahira Khan to Saba Qamar, and today we find out how much the A-listers in Lollywood are reportedly making.

Sanam Baloch is known for being the pretty girl next door who hosts the Pakistan Morning Show. Paktales.com says that she charges about Rs. 2.7 lakh for each episode. She’s also been on several hit shows.

We all loved Saba Qamar in the Bollywood movie Hindi Medium, where she played opposite the late Irrfan Khan. Since then, she has been in many successful TV shows, such as Maat, Cheekh, Main Aurat Hoon, Dhoop Mein Andhere Hai, and many more. In her biopic “Baaghi,” she played the controversial Pakistani star Qandeel Baloch, who has since died. The movie was a big hit, and she got a lot of praise for it. Paktales.com says that she charges about Rs. 2.9 lakh per episode.

Advertisement

It is said that the Pakistani newsmaker gets around Rs 3 lakh per episode. She has been in hit TV shows like Meray Qatil Meray Dildar and Dil Lagi, as well as movies like Jawani Phir Nahi Ani, Punjab Nahi Jaungi, Actor in Law, and Load Wedding.

Mahira Khan, who is very pretty and who wowed Indian audiences with her amazing performance on the TV show Humsafar with Fawad Khan, is still at the top. In the movie Raees, she made her debut with Shah Rukh Khan. A report on Paktales.com says that the actress makes between Rs 3 lakh and Rs 5 lakh per episode in TV dramas.

The young and popular Iqra, whose role in Suno Chanda won a million hearts, is said to make around Rs 1.5 lakh per episode. She was in many TV shows, such as Choti Si Zindagi, Tabeer, Suno Chanda: The Sequel, and Mol.

Advertisement

Also Read Behroze Sabzwari opens up about why marriages are failing Behroze Sabzwari is a very honest person, and everyone knows that he...