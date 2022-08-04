Child falls out of car window, family leaves her at road

Social media users are upset by a video that has gone viral in China.

The footage depicts a young girl reaching out of the window of a car.

The parents driving the car are oblivious to the fact that their child has fallen or is gone and continue driving.

The horrible incident occurred in Ningbo, an eastern Chinese city south of Shanghai. At a stop light, the footage depicts a child falls out of the window of a car’s back seat.

As the car moves away, the girl falls out of the window by accident. The parents driving the car are oblivious to the fact that their child has fallen or is gone and continue driving.

Several vehicles observe the girl lying on the road, and a few individuals rush to assist her.

A man can be seen carrying the child to the sidewalk after picking her up.

Her family and the automobile from which she fell are still missing. The girl was sent to a nearby hospital with minor injuries.

Once the child was safe, the good Samaritans notified the police.

This video was tweeted with the title “Heights of Careless Parents.”

Watch the video here:

Heights of Careless parents.#China – Child falls out of #car window in Ningbo, China. pic.twitter.com/rowxkQL62P — Siraj Noorani (@sirajnoorani) August 3, 2022

Netizens were angry that the girl’s parents were unaware that their daughter had fallen on the road and was not in the car.

A user commented, saying, “Unbelievable callouousness.”

