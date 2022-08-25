Cottonmouth ate python with tracking device implanted at Zoo Miami

It has been shared more than 1,200 times.

Strange Internet stories that amaze people. The Miami Zoo told one of these stories its about Cottonmouth. They wrote about a snake eating another snake on Facebook. What has people interested, though, is a picture they shared with the post. It shows the snake that ate the python.

“You may have heard in the news about the bobcat that was documented stealing and consuming eggs from an invasive Burmese python in the Everglades,” They did write about something that happened a few days earlier. In the following lines, they talked about what happened with the snakes. “A native cottonmouth, also known as a water moccasin, recently ate a python that had a tracking device implanted by surgeons at Zoo Miami. The python was a python that had its tracking device put in by surgeons at Zoo Miami. This x-ray, or radiograph, was taken at Zoo Miami’s animal hospital. It shows the spine and transmitter of the python inside the cottonmouth.

Since it was shared, it has been shared more than 1,200 times. It has also been liked by almost 1,000 people. People have had different reactions to the post. Someone on Facebook said, “That moment when you realise your python is inside a cottonmouth.” “The Zoo in Miami is great. When we lived in Miami, we were big fans of the Zoo,” said someone else. “Wow, that’s totally nuts! “Cool but crazy!” said a third. “How long was the snake?” asked a fourth.

