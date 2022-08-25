cow walking out of grocery store in Austria went viral; watch

The 15-second clip has been watched over 2.5 million times.

Austrian supermarket cow surprises internet.

You’ve probably seen stray animals on the roads. These are animals that don’t have owners or have been left behind when they get old. Either people feed these animals or they wander the streets looking for food. But some of them do things the way people do.

Like an Austrian cow. A video that is going viral on social media shows the cow walking out of a grocery store without any trouble. It was posted on Twitter.

At the beginning of the video, there aren’t many people on a quiet street in Austria near a supermarket. People are shocked when, all of a sudden, a cow walks out of the store and down the street. A man standing outside the grocery store can be seen taking a picture of this on his cell phone.

Since it was posted, the 15-second clip has been watched over 2.5 million times and liked more than 60,000 times. So far, more than 6,000 people have shared the tweet. People have asked in comments why the cow went to the store.

“I guess the only place to get fresh milk is at Spar,” one user wrote.

One person said, “I also love Austria. I miss it. I used to go there several times a year, but I haven’t been there in almost 10 years.”

“After I went to a funeral, I wrote a poem called “The Black and the Tears.” That made me feel better. You could try to make your black Alice white. Here’s something else to watch in the meantime, “The video was shared by a third user, who wrote about it.

Several people also posted viral videos of a cow getting into public places in the comments section of the post.

