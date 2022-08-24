Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Trending
  • Cute dog distracted everyone from working & barked at CEO; Watch video
Cute dog distracted everyone from working & barked at CEO; Watch video

Cute dog distracted everyone from working & barked at CEO; Watch video

Articles
Advertisement
Cute dog distracted everyone from working & barked at CEO; Watch video

Cute dog distracted everyone from working & barked at CEO; Watch video

Advertisement
  • Office dog’ interrupts work, barks at CEO, and stretches cutely.
  • The video was posted to an Instagram page.
  • Over 90,000 people have liked this cute dog video.
Advertisement

Getting a cute dog video is a simple way to boost morale and help people talk to each other at work. It lets workers take short breaks and get some fresh air, which helps them be more creative and get more done. It also makes the relationships between teammates better. And that’s exactly what one “office dog” named Ziggy was supposed to be doing at the place where he works. But, what do you know? He didn’t. Instead, this cute little puppy kept getting in the way of everyone’s work all day and even barked at the CEO.

The video was posted to an Instagram page for this cute dog, whose name is Ziggy da Mini Golden. There are more than 52,500 people who follow the page about the cute dog. “Mini Golden Retriever from California with heterochromatic eyes. “Is an expert at spreading love to all people everywhere.”

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Ziggy da Mini Golden (@lil.zigg)

Advertisement

Since it was posted five days ago, over 90,000 people have liked this cute dog video.

“Not everyone gets to yell at the CEO,” said someone on Instagram. “That sounds like a busy day,” wrote someone else. “We want him to show up at some meetings. “When can I see him?” asked a third.

Also Read

Video of black panther crossing road goes viral; Watch
Video of black panther crossing road goes viral; Watch

Rare black panther spotted in Pench Tiger Reserve. Twitter user shared the...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Trending News, Viral News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story