Cute dog distracted everyone from working & barked at CEO; Watch video

Office dog’ interrupts work, barks at CEO, and stretches cutely.

The video was posted to an Instagram page.

Over 90,000 people have liked this cute dog video.

Getting a cute dog video is a simple way to boost morale and help people talk to each other at work. It lets workers take short breaks and get some fresh air, which helps them be more creative and get more done. It also makes the relationships between teammates better. And that’s exactly what one “office dog” named Ziggy was supposed to be doing at the place where he works. But, what do you know? He didn’t. Instead, this cute little puppy kept getting in the way of everyone’s work all day and even barked at the CEO.

The video was posted to an Instagram page for this cute dog, whose name is Ziggy da Mini Golden. There are more than 52,500 people who follow the page about the cute dog. “Mini Golden Retriever from California with heterochromatic eyes. “Is an expert at spreading love to all people everywhere.”

“Not everyone gets to yell at the CEO,” said someone on Instagram. “That sounds like a busy day,” wrote someone else. “We want him to show up at some meetings. “When can I see him?” asked a third.

