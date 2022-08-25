Advertisement
  Cute dog fell asleep in middle of its first walk; picture viral
Cute dog fell asleep in middle of its first walk; picture viral

Cute dog fell asleep in middle of its first walk; picture viral

Cute dog fell asleep in middle of its first walk; picture viral

Cute dog fell asleep in middle of its first walk; picture viral

  • The share has gotten almost 3.1 million likes.
  • People have also shared different reactions to the post.
  • Bulldog’s first walk ends badly.
It’s not easy to do something for the first time, and it can be tiring for some people. So, what do you do when you get tired of something new? You stop whatever you’re doing and take a nap like this cute English Bulldog named Winston. A few photos posted on Instagram show how the cute dog fell asleep in the middle of its first walk. It’s possible that the pictures will make you say “Aww” over and over again.

We Rate Dogs, an Instagram page, reposts pictures of Winston that were originally posted on an Instagram page for the dog. Their page has lots of pictures and videos of very cute dogs from all over the world.“This is Winston. He went for his first-ever walk today. Also took his first-ever mid-walk nap today. 12/10 huge day all around,”  they wrote about the images and shared them.

 

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by WeRateDogs® (@weratedogs)

The pictures have already been shown. Since it was posted, the share has gotten almost 3.1 million likes, and the number keeps going up. People have also shared different reactions to the post.

“We’d like to take Winston for a walk! How cute!” said someone on Instagram. “Oh my heart!” said someone else. “He’s cute, but I wouldn’t mess with him anyway. “Little dude sleeps on rocks,” wrote a third. “Winston has figured out how to work out and rest at the same time,” wrote a fourth. “He protects, he attacks, and now he’s taking a short nap,” joked the fifth.

