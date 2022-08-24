Cuteness of Emu yawns bird makes video fun to watch

Steve Irwin’s daughter share the Emu yawns bird video on Instagram.

Steve Irwin’s daughter, Bindi, shares Emu yawns bird video Instagram. Steve Irwin is an Australian zookeeper and conservationist. Her page has a lot of videos and pictures of animals that are really cool. Just like the picture she recently posted of an emu yawning. There’s a chance that watching the cute video will make you smile.

She put the video on her website with a simple caption. It says, “Emu yawns are the best.” Australia Zoo was also mentioned in her post. Bindi Irwin, her mother Terri Irwin, and her brother Robert Irwin run the zoo.

The bird is in its cage when the video starts. The emu keeps looking at the camera at first. The bird yawns in a very cute way very quickly. The cuteness of the animal is what makes the video so much fun to watch.

