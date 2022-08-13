Dananeer shares video of Kubra Khan undergoes a surgery

Kubra Khan winning hearts and her acting getting praise.

Kubra Khan has been on a roll lately, with her successful dramas and movies winning hearts and her acting getting praise from a lot of people.

Taking to Dananeer’s instagram stories she shared a secret video revealing Kubra Khan for having her surgery for Gal Bladder removed and fans in the comments are send love for her health.

Watch Here;

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Galaxy Lollywood (@galaxylollywood)

The videos won the hearts Kubra and Dananeer shares a special bond together earlier Kubra turned to her Instagram and penned a loving note for the ‘pawri’ girl.

On the work front, Kubra Khan has been lauded for her performance in the drama serial Hum Kaha Ke Sache Thy. The drama serial has been written by Umera Ahmad and is directed by Farooq Rind.

