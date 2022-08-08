Durefishan Saleem gets brutually trolled for her fake urdu accent

Dur-e-Fishan is very pretty because she has perfect skin.

Pakistani showbiz Actress Dur-e-Fishan Saleem is young and talented addition to the showbiz industry, her talent and beauty are already making an impression on everyone. We’ve seen her in hit dramas like Dilruba, Bharas, and Pardes, and soon she’ll be in Kaisi Teri Khudgarzi with Danish Taimoor.was having some me time for her glowy skin.

Dur-e-Fishan is very pretty because she has perfect skin and hair. She never wears a lot of makeup, and her skin glows on its own. During her appearance on mashion tiktok, she was having some me time applying face mask for a glowy skin.

She said that she has good looks because of her genes, and she hasn’t done much to change them. But she said that when she was younger, she didn’t wear much makeup, and now she cleans her skin with homemade masks made from orange peels, yoghurt, honey, and rose water.

while having a conversation she was targeted to cyberbullying for her fake urdu accent Netizens bash the actress for pretending on for speaking fake urdu accent.

Tiktok fans attacked the actress and her accent in the video claiming that she is just pretending and she knows urdu very well as she is already performing a lead role in Kaisi Teri Khudgarzi in which she is seen speaking urdu very well.

Earlier, Durefishan received a lot of love from her fans and fellow artists for her hard work. She is one of those actresses who has always received positive feedback from the audience.

