Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Trending
  • Durefishan Saleem gets brutually trolled for her fake urdu accent

Durefishan Saleem gets brutually trolled for her fake urdu accent

Articles
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Dur-e-Fishan is very pretty because she has perfect skin.
  • she was targeted to cyberbullying for her fake urdu accent.
  • Her skin glows on its own.
Advertisement

Pakistani showbiz Actress Dur-e-Fishan Saleem is young and talented addition to the showbiz industry, her talent and beauty are already making an impression on everyone. We’ve seen her in hit dramas like Dilruba, Bharas, and Pardes, and soon she’ll be in Kaisi Teri Khudgarzi with Danish Taimoor.was having some me time for her glowy skin.

Dur-e-Fishan is very pretty because she has perfect skin and hair. She never wears a lot of makeup, and her skin glows on its own. During her appearance on mashion tiktok, she was having some me time applying face mask for a glowy skin.

She said that she has good looks because of her genes, and she hasn’t done much to change them. But she said that when she was younger, she didn’t wear much makeup, and now she cleans her skin with homemade masks made from orange peels, yoghurt, honey, and rose water.

while having a conversation she was targeted to cyberbullying for her fake urdu accent Netizens bash the actress for pretending on for speaking fake urdu accent.

Tiktok fans attacked the actress and her accent in the video claiming that she is just pretending and she knows urdu very well as she is already performing a lead role in Kaisi Teri Khudgarzi in which she is seen speaking urdu very well.

 

Advertisement

 

@mashion Watch the full video on our YouTube Channel 😀 #Mashion #ayemausam #tiktokgaga #funnymoments #trending #fyp ♬ original sound – mashion

Advertisement

Earlier, Durefishan received a lot of love from her fans and fellow artists for her hard work. She is one of those actresses who has always received positive feedback from the audience.

Also Read

Durefishan Saleem new photos in all black dress will surely steal your heart
Durefishan Saleem new photos in all black dress will surely steal your heart

DureFishan Saleem is a young and educated Pakistani actress. She left her...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Trending News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Siddharth and Aditi Rao Hydari were photographed in Mumbai
Siddharth and Aditi Rao Hydari were photographed in Mumbai
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry intend to make debut at Met Gala, after Coronation
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry intend to make debut at Met Gala, after Coronation
Ali Zafar sings
Ali Zafar sings "Ek Ladki ko Dekha" for Javed Akhtar
'Emily the Criminal': A real tale story or Fiction?  
'Emily the Criminal': A real tale story or Fiction?  
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry appears to have skipped the 'wedding of the year'
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry appears to have skipped the 'wedding of the year'
Kang's Origin is not only the character in the MCU differ from the comics
Kang's Origin is not only the character in the MCU differ from the comics
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story