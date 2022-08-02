Ek Villain Returns nosedives on day 4, earns 3 cr on Monday

The movie only made 3 crore on its first Monday.

The movie’s box office numbers dropped sharply on Monday.

Arjun Kapoor, John Abraham, Tara Sutaria, and Disha Patani are all in the psychological action thriller Ek Villain Returns.

Advertisement

Mohit Suri’s Ek Villain Returns, the second movie in his Ek Villain series, hasn’t done very well at the box office. After a good start on Friday with 7 crore and a bit of growth on Sunday, the movie’s box office numbers took a sharp drop on Monday. On its first Monday, the movie only made 3 crore.

Ek Villain Returns is a psychological action thriller starring Arjun Kapoor, John Abraham, Tara Sutaria, and Disha Patani. When it came out, the reviews were negative to mixed.

Taran Adarsh, who works in the movie business, tweeted about how much money the movie made in its first four days. He wrote, “#EkVillainReturns will make $7.05 million on Friday, $7.47 million on Saturday, $9.02 million on Sunday, and $3.02 million on Monday. Total: ₹ 26.56 cr.

The movie “painful, pointless, and psychotic” in their review of it. It said, “Sluggish writing, lazy direction, half-baked characters, and mindless twists made what could have been a nail-biting thriller a rather boring watch.”

Disha Patani had previously said that the movie isn’t about “who is the hero and who is the villain.” She said, “It’s about the journey we’re all on and how different situations can change us and turn us into heroes or villains.” My character is pretty smart, and she thinks it’s okay to be greedy. She will do anything to get what she wants.”

Producer Ekta Kapoor had said, “It’s hard to get someone to pay 200 to see a movie when they can watch it for free on OTT two months later. The good thing about Ek Villain Returns, though, is that it is a play. From the fighting between the two men to the suspense, I don’t think you can enjoy this movie unless you’re in a theatre with your friends and family.

Advertisement