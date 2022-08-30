English woman is heard speaking Punjabi and goes viral; watch

Toronto pop-country singer posted the video on Instagram.

You may have seen videos of outsiders speaking Pakistani languages on social media. Even though these videos are fun to watch, they also make us want to learn a new language. Just like this video of a Canadian woman who speaks Punjabi very well. The woman is getting a lot of praise on the internet, and she may win your heart in every way.

Sarah Wickett, a pop-country singer and songwriter from Toronto, put the video on her Instagram account. The musician has more than 64,700 people following her on Instagram, where she often posts small bits of her life.

“I tried my best… 😅” read what was written next to the video. On the video, the woman is heard speaking Punjabi. In the video, she says, “Main Toronto toh haan, mera boyfriend Delhi toh haan. Par mera boyfriend Toronto vee tonne haan. Aseen Toronto vich rehnde haan (I’m from Toronto; my boyfriend is from Delhi. But both I and my boyfriend are from Toronto. We’re from Toronto.”

Since it was shared six days ago, more than a million people have watched the video. It has also gotten more than 3,000 likes and many comments.

Someone said, “You did such a good job.” “Main v. Toronto to haan (I’m from Toronto, too),” wrote someone else. “Haha I’m from Delhi too . Lol, so even people from Delhi didn’t speak Punjabi as well as people from Punjab. You did your best, “They split a third. “Girl, you killed it,” someone wrote on Instagram. “So impressive babe. I want to learn a new language because of you, “said something else.

