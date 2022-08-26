Farah Yousaf breaks silence about her marriage for the first time

Almost everyone knows that Iqrar ul Hassan has been married twice, and that he does a great job of balancing both of his marriages. His first wife’s name is Qurat ul Ain, and she is also a journalist. His second wife’s name is Farah Yousaf, and she is also a journalist and news anchor. He has a son from his first wife, but he doesn’t have any children from his second wife.

Farah Yousaf said that she and Iqrar ul Hassan got married in 2012 during an interview on a YouTube channel. Farah also confirmed that Iqrar sent a marriage proposal to her home and that her parents agreed to the marriage. Farah said that love grew between us when the time was right to talk. Iqrar and Farah got married this way, and Qurat ul Ain probably knew about it.

Farah Yousaf also confirmed that she still doesn’t have children. But at the same time, she told some YouTubers that the children in my arms are my sister’s or brother’s, but people think they are my children. She said people should first do research. She said that I am Pehlaaj Hassan’s mother, even though his real mother is Qurat ul Ain.

Farah Yousaf also said that Iqrar ul Hassan is fair to both of his wives. She went on to say that Iqrar loves his country, which is why he works a lot and spends less time at home. Now, Iqrar and both of his wives have moved from Karachi to Lahore for good. Even though both wives live in their own homes. When Iqrar has free time, he likes to spend it with his kids and other family members.

