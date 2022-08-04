Advertisement
Florida man was arrested for stealing his roommate parrot

Florida man was arrested for stealing his roommate parrot

Articles
Florida man was arrested for stealing his roommate parrot

Florida man arrested for stealing roommate’s parrot and leaving it injured

  • A Florida man was arrested for stealing his roommate’s parrot and abandoning it at a bus stop.
  • Justin David “Redbeard” Peters is suspected of stealing Piper, a $1,800 Eclectus parrot.
  • The parrot had broken bones, blunt force damage to one side of its body, a dislocated hip, and other injuries.
A Florida man was arrested on Tuesday for stealing his roommate’s parrot and abandoning it at a bus stop in the Florida Keys.

According to a Facebook post by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, 40-year-old Justin David “Redbeard” Peters is suspected of stealing Piper, a $1,800 Eclectus parrot, on June 13.

His roommate, a 37-year-old woman, told police that she had warned Peters that he did not have her permission to remove the bird from its cage or from the apartment and that he should leave it alone.

However, a witness reported suspicious behaviour by a man at a bus stop near his office to the authorities. According to their version, the man vanished and left the parrot sitting on the bench in his place.

Locals at a nearby restaurant and gas station verified the identification of Peters as the man seen with the identical “agitated” red bird.

The parrot, Piper, was recovered, restored to its owner, and then transported to the veterinarian.

Multiple broken bones, blunt force damage to one side of its body, a dislocated hip, and a few other injuries were discovered during the examination.

Peters was incarcerated on accusations of grand theft and cruelty to animals.

