girl crawls up to Harry Potter baby clothing; Watch viral

If you are a big Harry Potter fan, you might already have a favorite Hogwarts house. If so, this baby will show you how much she may love Harry Potter when she’s older. The video that is going viral on Instagram shows a little girl crawling to make the “second most important decision of her life.”

The person who posted the video on Instagram did so on August 12. As soon as this baby started to crawl, her parents made her make one of the most important decisions of her life. The video shows the little girl crawling up to four baby clothes with prints of the four Hogwarts houses Ravenclaw, Slytherin, Gryffindor, and Hufflepuff. In the video, she also looks back at her Pokemon plush toy, Charmendar, as if she wants to know what to do.

As she gets closer to the four house choices, the little girl reaches for the green romper for the Slytherin house. The Instagram user wrote in the caption, “I’ve been waiting 9 and 3/4 months to do this #harrypotter #babiesofinstagram #hogwartshouses.”

Since it was posted, the video has been seen by more than 10 million people, and that number keeps growing. The video has gotten 4.6 million likes and a lot of people have written comments about it. Someone on Instagram liked the girl’s choice and said, “Great choice!” Another person said, “That’s how my daughter crawled!” The third said, “Welcome to Slytherin!”

