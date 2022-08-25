Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Golden Retriever dog gets tricked while watching TV; Watch viral

Articles
Golden Retriever dog gets tricked while watching TV; Watch viral

  • The video was posted on an Instagram account for the dog.
  • This video has been watched more than 1.3 million times.
  • Golden Retriever thinks watching TV omelet is real.
Golden Retriever dog or other animals sometimes react to videos they see while watching TV. The videos of these cute little kids mistaking what’s happening on TV for something that’s happening in real life are so cute to watch. In this Instagram video, a Golden Retriever dog gets tricked while watching TV. The video was posted on an Instagram page for a Golden Retriever . The dog has almost 45,500 people who follow its Instagram page, which is full of photos and videos of the funny things it does every day. In its Instagram bio, the dog is called a “sweet and sassy pup.”

In the video, a Golden Retriever dog is seen sitting in front of a TV. On it, a cooking show is on and you can see people making omelets. But, lo and behold, this cute dog thinks this is real and starts “talking,” which is explained with text pop-ups throughout the viral video. “I don’t remember the last time I laughed so hard. Does your dog watch tv?” says the description that was posted with the video.

 

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by SKYLAR | the Golden Retriever (@skylars.the.limit)

Since it came out on August 15, this video has been watched more than 1.3 million times. In response to the question in the caption, someone on Instagram said, “Haha, and yes, especially when there are doggos on TV!” Someone else wrote, “Skylar knows what’s up with the omelettes.” “What a sweet baby! She thinks she can eat the egg. So cute,” said a third.

Also Read

