Golden Retriever playing with hair claw went viral; Watch

If you’re used to having cats or dogs as pets, you probably know that these cute little animals have their own little habits. There are some things that make them very happy, and there are other things that make them very confused. And that’s exactly what happened with a video of a cute Golden Retriever that was posted on Instagram and has gone viral ever since. The video starts with a cute dog in the frame, and the sound makes it clear that this dog isn’t afraid of lions, tigers, or bears, which are all wild animals. People have been laughing out loud at the next part of the video, though.

“It’s the clawwwwww,” A cute Golden Retriever is shown in this video, which has a caption. This is when you can see that what scares this little kid the most is just a hair clip or a hair claw. The dog’s owner, who can be seen recording the video, can be seen coming up to the dog with an open hair claw, which makes the dog go crazy.\

This video of a dog was posted on August 6, and it has already been watched more than 3.3 million times. People have also posted lots of cute comments below it on the social media site.

Someone on Instagram said, “You are too cute, honey.” “I like to bite my mom’s,” reads another comment on a page about a cute dog. “I lost it at the end,” said a third in a funny way.

