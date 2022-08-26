Golden Retriever’s previous owners had to give him up; watch viral

More than two million people have watched the video.

People have also left a lot of sweet comments.

It always makes you feel good.

Advertisement

This Instagram post about a very cute Golden Retriever named Bumblebee, whose previous owners had to give him up and find him a new home. There’s a chance that his story will make you feel sad and make you laugh at the same time. The post is lovely, and it was shared on the Instagram page for the dog.

“Bumblebee was bourbon for his previous parents. They were lovely people but after few days of getting him due to certain reasons they couldn’t keep him so they started searching for a perfect home for him. At that time we were not even looking for a pet. We knew we want one someday but we were not sure if this is the right time,” reads what the dog’s owner wrote in the caption.

“By accident, as we were randomly scrolling through the Internet, we came across pictures of Bourbon. We asked about him and then went to meet him. When we first saw him, we fell in love. I mean, who wouldn’t? He’s a little furry ball that runs and falls all over the place. We brought him home the next day, and since then he has filled our home and hearts with love and happiness,” they said.

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Bumblebee (@wigglybumbly) Advertisement

A few days ago, the video was posted. Since it was shared, more than two million people have watched the video. People have also left a lot of sweet comments on the post. Someone on Instagram wrote, “I’d say he was always meant to be yours.” “What a beautiful pet,” said someone else. “Bumblebee has a beautiful story and family,” said a third person. “The eyes are so pure!” wrote a fourth.

Also Read Mom cooks delicious lunch for Golden Retriever ; Watch viral Golden Retriever, asked for a fancy snack. His owner made him "Aloo...