Goldendoodle visiting children’s hospital has gone viral; Watch

  • The dog meets sick kids and gives them high-fives and hugs.
  • More than 8.7 million people have watched the video.
  • Nearly 85,000 people have liked the post.
A video of a very cute Goldendoodle named Brodi bringing smiles to kids in a children’s hospital was recently posted online. It’s one of those videos that might make you laugh, but it might also make you feel a little sad. The video was first shared on the dog’s TikTok page, but when it was shared again on an Instagram page. People were amazed.

“This is Brodie. He’s always dreamed of visiting a children’s hospital to cheer up the small humans. Finally got his wish. 14/10,” The video was written and posted by them. In the video, the dog meets sick kids in the hospital and gives them high-fives. Not only that, but the video also shows him hugging the kids’ parents and the nurses who work there.

 

More than 8.7 million people have watched the video, and that number is quickly growing. Nearly 85,000 people have liked the post. As people reacted to the video, they said different things to show how happy they were. There’s a chance that some of the loving comments will make you feel the same way.

“New standard is Brodie. So ratings will be 14/Brodie. “Thanks,” one Instagram user said. “He guarde. He helps others. But what’s most important is that he makes those kids smile again,” said someone else. “Omg. “How could this dog NOT make people smile?” asked a third. “Ok, I guess I needed to cry at work,” wrote a fourth.

