Great white shark eating sea lion goes viral; Watch

The video has been watched more than 2.8 million times.

There’s a chance that the video will scare you.

After killing a sea lion, a great white shark swims close to a boat.

A few men saw a great white shark swimming around after eating a sea lion. This was a once-in-a-lifetime chance. People are both interested and scared by the video of the event that was posted on Instagram. There’s a chance that the video will do the same thing to you.

“Hard to believe one week ago this GW monster was having a snack 25 miles off shore when our boat pulled up on it,”

The user wrote the caption on Instagram when he shared the video. People started paying attention to the clip, though, after another Instagram user, put it on his own Instagram page. “So this happened yesterday on our friend’s boat, which leaves from the same dock in Mission Bay,” he wrote.

Even though the video is short, it is so amazing that you may want to watch it again and again. Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mike McGill (@mikemcgill)

A few days ago, the video was shared. Since it was posted, the video has been watched more than 2.8 million times, and that number keeps going up. Over 10,000 people have liked the video. People wrote different comments to share how they felt about the video.

“Dude!” said someone on Instagram. “What’s that big pile of bloody meat floating around? From you or him?” asked someone else. Then McGill told him that the shark had killed a sea lion and eaten its body. He wrote, “He caught a sea lion.” In response to another comment, he said, “Great white shark.” “A big “no” from me,” wrote a third. “Beautiful! What a great time!” wrote someone else on Instagram.

