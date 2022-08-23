Advertisement
Edition: English
Hania Aamir overwhelmed by the love received from audience for 'Mere Hamsafar'

Hania Aamir is a great actress, and Hala from Mere Humsafar has broken records. This serial has given her huge praise. Her acting has enchanted millions. Hania is active on social media, and she continually providing great information.

Turning to her instagram, Hania shared picture from the sets of  “Mere Hamsafar” to thank her followers for the  love and appreciation she recieved, captioned it, “I saw the twitter trend today. You guys are unbelievable. Thank you everyone.
Love,
Hala Hamza ❤️‍🩹.”

Tap to View;

Earlier, the actress has a new hilarious reel that has people giggling and laughing. Hania Aamir posted a viral video on Instagram. It shows how she enjoys shoots. Her reel is popular. We love her acting on funny dialogues.

Watch Here;

 

Hania Aamir’s ascent is remarkable. In a recent interview, she discussed her hardships as a single parent. Her view of marriage is lovely. She just wants everything done for her so she can relax. Hania disbelieves in unconditional love.

If you don’t respect yourself, she says, no one will. This cheerful girl has a gorgeous, emotional side. Here’s a funny video.

