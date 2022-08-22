Hania Aamir says she endured trauma after being criticised

Hania Aamir is a star, but she wants everyone to remember that she is a person first. The Mere Humsafar actor talked about her career and laid it all out. This is something she doesn’t do on the internet because she was traumatised when she was young for being herself online.

Aamir said in an interview with Something Haute that came out on Saturday that most people who want to be actors come from modest backgrounds and want to be big stars or make money to help their families. She didn’t know how to get started in the business, but by a stroke of luck, she got in. “When we don’t get media training, we don’t know what to say, how much to say, or where to say it. And I, in particular, didn’t know anything. I didn’t take it very seriously either, so I don’t think anyone is to blame. You just don’t know how to handle these things. She told him, “You don’t know any better, and no one in the business can tell you how to do it.”

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Hania Aamir 哈尼亚·阿米尔 (@haniaheheofficial) Advertisement

She thinks that after making a few mistakes, she had to learn. “When I got here, I don’t think that many people were using Instagram. It was just me posting all kinds of random things on Instagram. You can say that you should have known better, but after a few hits, I realised that I should have known better. I didn’t know I was well-known until I was trending on Twitter for something I couldn’t even remember. Then you start to notice how many eyes are on you.”

The Ishqiya actor has had to grow up quickly because she is in the public eye and can’t have the same tolerance as other young adults. “Like any normal teen, you put everything out there. If I had a breakup in college when I wasn’t a celebrity and if I have a breakup now, it’s the exact same thing, but I can’t live my 21-year-old life because I’m a celebrity.

“I’m 19, 20, 21, and 22. What do you want from 20-year-olds? You can’t expect them to know that you shouldn’t put up a picture with your boyfriend or talk to your uncle in that way. And I’m not saying that no matter what we do, we can get out of it with a hall pass. But there should be some wiggle room for young actors. If you’re such an empath, you should think like one: how would they know any better? She said, “Look at how old they are.”

Aamir thinks that this understanding has cost him something. “I finally get it, but at what price? Not being myself around other people. People telling you to stop at such a young age can be very scary. You’re so easily influenced, and when thousands or even millions of people tell you “wrong, wrong, wrong,” you start to think something is wrong with you.”

Advertisement

The Parde Mein Rehne Do actor thinks that people who have been there should give advice to young actors, and she does the same thing. “They should say, “Please don’t. Be careful.’ I have a lot of sympathy for new actors, and I always try to keep them close and tell them, “I’ve been there, don’t do this, don’t do that,” because it’s not their fault because they haven’t had any formal training. There aren’t any guides.” She realised that being herself on the internet has “consequences” and has since “become very careful.”

Aamir had to talk about herself so that people would take her more seriously. “I’ve never put myself first: ‘What do I want? What do I like?’ So that meant that in my relationships and friendships, it was always “you first, me later.” What do you want first? What would you like? And at some point I thought, “What’s going on?” The actor said, “I don’t feel happy.”

“And after two or three hits, when the internet also said, “There’s something wrong with you,” I cut myself off because it was too much. I went to a quiet place by myself and told myself, “You’re going to do something about it.” “This hurts me as an actor and an artist because I work so hard, I still show emotions on camera, and I work 12 to 13 hours a day. Why isn’t this what people are talking about on the internet?” she asked.

She has decided to do her best at what she does because she wants to be a good person. “It’s because of me. At the time, I didn’t know any better. When all of this happened, I thought, “It’s up to me to get away from this.” Concentrate on just myself, not even just work. I want people to know me for the work I do.”

Also Read Ayeza Khan enjoys pool party with her kids, watch video Ayeza is in the United States with her family, and her alluring...