Hiba Bukhari’s new video on TikTok leaves internet baffled

Hiba Qadir and Arez Ahmed, who have been dating since December and told everyone about it, are now married. Not long ago, after a Mayoun event, the couple had a small Nikkah ceremony. The couple posted pictures of the dreamy ceremony on Instagram. Hiba wore a traditional white gharara with a matching net dupatta that served as a veil.

Hiba Bukhari, who is currently enjoying her honeymoon period with her husband and actor Arez Ahmed, she gets highlighted makes in the funfilled meme goes viral on Tiktok.

Turning to Tiktok in a recent video TikToker leaves internet baffled with his remarkable video editing skills.

Watch Here;

This clip is from drama serial Fitoor. Geo Entertainment’s drama ‘Fitoor’ was a big hit due to its high-budget production and talented star cast. But other than that, it also gathered huge criticism for its portrayal of toxic relationships, glorifying men who have questionable characteristics and ridiculing women just because they have a past relationship before marriage. ‘Fitoor’ also trivialised important issues like parenting and sensationalised extra-marital affairs and infidelity.

Earlier, the actress made her guest appearance on Ahsan Khan’s show ‘Time Out With Ahsan Khan‘ alongside her husband. During the chit-chat, the Deewangi actress described how her physical appearance was trolled and criticized.

