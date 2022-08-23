Hira Khan recent video makes round on internet

Hira Khan, who is about to become a big star in Lollywood, is getting a lot of attention for her great acting, charm, and beauty. The actress from “Woh Pagal Si” recently posted a video to Instagram that showed off her glam look. The video quickly went viral on social media sites, getting thousands of views.

Khan looked beautiful in the clip, which showed her in a blue sleeveless top and white pants. The actress was seen posing for photos on what appeared to be her balcony. Fans, people who follow her, and other actors liked what she wrote.

Khan’s co-star in Mere Humsafar, Hania Aamir, also said nice things about the pretty girl.

Khan’s first job was as a model, and in 2017 she also won the title of Miss Veet Pakitan. The winner of the beauty pageant is currently winning people over with her acting in Mere Humsafar and Woh Pagal Si.

