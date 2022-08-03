Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Trending
  • Hira Mani drops romantic photos with Salman Sheikh goes viral
Hira Mani drops romantic photos with Salman Sheikh goes viral

Hira Mani drops romantic photos with Salman Sheikh goes viral

Articles
Advertisement
Hira Mani drops romantic photos with Salman Sheikh goes viral

Hira Mani drops romantic photos with Salman Sheikh goes viral

Advertisement
  • Hira Mani, an actor and model, posted romantic photos with his husband Salman.
  • These photos are going viral on social media.
  • The celebrity couple looks adorable.
Advertisement

Hira Mani, an actor and model, posted new photos of herself and her husband, Salman Saqib Sheikh. These photos are going viral on social media.

The celebrity couple looks adorable as they can be seen looking at each other with love-filled eyes apparently  Hira captioned the post  Mani Pakistani “I love you.”

“Mani Pakistani also posted the pictures to express his love for his wife and captioned the post I love u too❤️❤️ @hiramaniofficial” alot of followers  liked the viral images. Netizens wrote heart-warming comments

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Salman Sheik (@manipakistani)

Advertisement

The actor of Do Bol is one of the most watched celebrities on social media, with millions of viewers. She posts pictures of her family and behind-the-scenes shots of projects on the site.

In August, the Governor of Punjab, Chaudhary Mohammad Sarvar, gave the celebrity the Global Women Media Award for her work in the entertainment industry of the country.

Hira Mani married Salman Saqib Sheikh in April 2008. This is important to know. They have two kids, to which the names are Muzammil and Ibrahim.

Also Read

Hira Mani shares new photos with husband Salman Sheikh
Hira Mani shares new photos with husband Salman Sheikh

Hira Salman is a well-known Pakistani actress. She has been the face...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Trending News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
We want to do Glastonbury, says Duran Duran
We want to do Glastonbury, says Duran Duran
Prince Harry's status as a role model for men all over the world: Expert
Prince Harry's status as a role model for men all over the world: Expert
Ajith Kumar's pictures and videos from vacation go viral
Ajith Kumar's pictures and videos from vacation go viral
'This could be the end of Ant-Man' says Paul Rudd
'This could be the end of Ant-Man' says Paul Rudd
Prince William and Kate Middleton sends message of solidarity to New Zealand
Prince William and Kate Middleton sends message of solidarity to New Zealand
Raven-Symoné wishes to direct a Cheetah Girls reunion movie
Raven-Symoné wishes to direct a Cheetah Girls reunion movie
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story