Hira Mani drops romantic photos with Salman Sheikh goes viral

Hira Mani, an actor and model, posted new photos of herself and her husband, Salman Saqib Sheikh. These photos are going viral on social media.

The celebrity couple looks adorable as they can be seen looking at each other with love-filled eyes apparently Hira captioned the post Mani Pakistani “I love you.”

“Mani Pakistani also posted the pictures to express his love for his wife and captioned the post I love u too❤️❤️ @hiramaniofficial” alot of followers liked the viral images. Netizens wrote heart-warming comments

The actor of Do Bol is one of the most watched celebrities on social media, with millions of viewers. She posts pictures of her family and behind-the-scenes shots of projects on the site.

In August, the Governor of Punjab, Chaudhary Mohammad Sarvar, gave the celebrity the Global Women Media Award for her work in the entertainment industry of the country.

Hira Mani married Salman Saqib Sheikh in April 2008. This is important to know. They have two kids, to which the names are Muzammil and Ibrahim.

