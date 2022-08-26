Hira Mani kills disney vibes wearing casual shirt

Advertisement
  • Hira Mani blushing with pink cheeks.
  • Hira Mani showing off disney vibes.
  • Hira Mani surely knows how to captivate fans.
Lollywood queen Hira Mani  can be seen showing off disney vibes in a recent photoshoot, her outgoing personality and charisma that give her social media posts a movie-star touch.

She treated her vast fan following to a slew of stunning photos as she looked charming in black top giving some major disney vibes blushing with pink cheeks.

Tap to view;

Hira Mani

Hira Mani has been a part of every household over the years. Her art, talent and charisma is admired by her fans and inspires many. With very theatrical, tactile and extroverted personality, Hira Mani surely knows how to captivate all audiences, and keep them engaged. Inspired by her personality, Fantasy Pour Femme has been introduced reflecting her uniqueness and charm.

Earlier, J. leading fashion brand, launched their latest fragrance, Fantasy Pour Femme in collaboration with the renowned and talented Pakistani TV celebrity, Hira Mani.

