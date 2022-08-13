Hira Mani uses vampire face mask for a glowy and radiant skin

Hira Mani is one of the most popular actresses in the showbiz industry.

Hira Mani have amazing fashion choices and flawless skin.

Actress had shared that she uses a special face mask during the season.

Advertisement

We often look up to Pakistan’s beautiful celebrity Hira Mani, who is the ultimate superwoman in the world of glitz and glamour.

With hits like Do Bol, Sun Yara, and Meray Paas Tum Ho, the 32-year-old gained a level of fame that had never been seen before.

She stays in touch with her fans through social media, where she used to share photos and videos of what she did every day.

This time, Hira posted video on her Instagram stories to show her followers how she keeps her face naturally glowy and hydrated.

Advertisement

The actress visited a skincare treatment clinic where she tried “vampire jelly mask” on her face. She also shared a post-facial treatment photo in which she looks fresh and glowing.

“Happiness and glow after vampire mask,” she captioned the post.

On the work front, Hira Mani worked with Pakistani heartthrob Junaid Khan on his song Yadaan, which fans loved.

Also Read