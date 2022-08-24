Hira Mani’s meal is about healthy indulgences

Hira Mani, one of the most popular television actors, gave us a glimpse of her healthy diet and the delicious delicacies she was enjoying had us drooling, she decided to keep it healthy and delicious. On her dinner table, we can see her donning in western dress. Her balanced meal had all kinds of dishes that would satisfy her body and her soul.

Turning to her instagram she shared some gorgeous pictures captioned it, ”

Rice day today !! Satisfying.”

Earlier, Hira Mani explained on BBC radio why she spoke Urdu has been going around social media recently. “I’d love to speak English, but I’m Asian and most of my fans are Asian. So, most of my fans and followers can speak Urdu and Hindi, and I prefer to give interviews in Urdu so that I can reach more people

