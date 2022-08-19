Humans, fish, and crabs are tested for COVID in China| Watch

Videos of pandemic medical workers giving live seafood PCR tests.

More than five million people have been told to take tests for COVD in Xiamen area.

Since the number of covid cases in China is going up again, the government in the Xiamen area has started testing sea creatures for the virus. On the other hand, the source says that more than five million people have been told to take tests.

Health care workers checked fish and crabs for the Covid virus in several videos that were shared on social media. The video showed health workers with PPE kits trying to put swabs inside the mouths of fish and the shells of crabs to test for COVD.

Videos of pandemic medical workers giving live seafood PCR tests have gone viral on Chinese social media. pic.twitter.com/C7IJYE7Ses — South China Morning Post (@SCMPNews) August 18, 2022

After being published online, one of the videos has gotten close to 2 million views. While some netizens praised the action, others were confused by it.

“That seems strange, but oh well, we can’t know for sure unless we try. Everyone knows about animal-to-human and human-to-human transmission. I don’t think it would work with marine animals, but stranger things have happened. So, go ahead and test,” someone on Twitter said.

