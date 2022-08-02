Advertisement
  • Idaho company cooks up world largest mac and cheese
Idaho company cooks up world largest mac and cheese – Instagram

  • A 4,742-pound pot of macaroni and cheese smashed the previous record of 2,469 pounds.
  • The meal was made and judged by a Guinness World Records official at the company’s factory.

A food company based in Idaho broke a Guinness World Record by preparing a 4,742-pound pot of macaroni and cheese.

Schreiber Foods claimed on social media that it had successfully broken the world record for the largest macaroni and cheese after the meal was made and judged by a Guinness World Records official at the company’s Logan factory.

The 4,742 pounds of macaroni and cheese smashed the previous record of 2,469 pounds, which was set in 2010 in New Orleans by Cabot Creamery Cooperative and Chef John Folse & Company.

The first time Guinness World Record Judge Brittany Dunn’s trip delayed the effort, and the second time it was delayed when the first attempt to use pre-salted milk was scrapped.

According to the Guinness rules, each ingredient must be added individually.

Dunn stated that the formula and proportions had to be validated and pre-approved before the record attempt’s accomplishment.

Take a look:

 

“We had to see that everything was done in hygienic conditions so that all of you are safe to eat these servings of macaroni and cheese.”

Hundreds of individuals began lining up in the early afternoon to receive a portion of the macaroni and cheese.

