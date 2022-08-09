Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Idaho man catches state-record 42.5-inch long catfish

Idaho man catches state-record 42.5-inch long catfish

Articles
Advertisement
Idaho man catches state-record 42.5-inch long catfish

Idaho man catches state-record 42.5-inch long catfish

Advertisement
  • Idaho fisherman sets a new state record by reeling in 42.5-inch-long catfish.
  • Catfish had a girth of 32 inches and weighed 37 pounds.
  • Fish measured 42.50 inches in length, shattering the previous record by almost 10 inches.
Advertisement

Wildlife officials in Idaho reported that a fisherman broke a state record by reeling in a 42.5-inch-long catfish.

According to the Idaho Department of Fish & Game, Paul Newman was fishing with Hammett Valley Fishing Adventures on the Snake River’s CJ Strike Reservoir when he caught the lone fish of the day: a massive catfish.

The catfish measured 42.50 inches in length, shattering the state record by 9.50 inches. The fish had a girth of 32 inches and weighed 37 pounds.

Newman told the Idaho news agency, “If you are going to set records, this is the state to set the record out in God’s country.”

“It was such an awesome catch, we had good adrenaline on the boat, everybody was hyped, they could tell it was a record breaking catfish.”

After being measured and weighed, the fish was put back into the water.

Advertisement

Also Read

Viral Video: Kazakhstan woman plays music sitting in pink lake
Viral Video: Kazakhstan woman plays music sitting in pink lake

A video of a woman playing the Kazakh string instrument dombra in...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Trending News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story