Images of Jupiter were taken by James Webb Space Telescope; Read viral

The James Webb Space Telescope, which was launched by NASA a year ago, is an infrared space observatory. Just last month, the first full-color images and spectroscopic data from the telescope were made public. Since then, the Instagram page for the telescope sometimes posts amazing pictures as well. Same as this picture of Jupiter.

“Make way for the king of the solar system!” This is what NASA wrote when they shared two amazing pictures of Jupiter, the planet next to Earth. The pictures, which were taken by NASA’s Webb Telescope, show the celestial body in a very different way. There’s a chance that the space agency’s post will blow your mind.

“New Webb images of Jupiter show the planet’s features, like the turbulent Great Red Spot, in amazing detail. Judy Schmidt worked on these images as a citizen scientist. In the first picture, Jupiter stands out against the black space background. The picture is made up of several parts, and Jupiter’s colours have been enhanced. Here, the Great Red Spot of the planet looks white. The planet has swirling stripes of neon turquoise, periwinkle, light pink, and cream that run in a horizontal direction. At the edges, the stripes touch and mix together like cream in coffee. The planet shines turquoise at both of its poles. At both poles, bright orange auroras shine just above the surface of the planet.

Since it was shared a day ago, the post has gotten more than 6.59 million likes, and that number is still growing. People have also written different comments about the share. “It’s so cool that Jupiter’s rings can be seen so clearly,” someone wrote on Instagram. “That’s wonderful,” said someone else. “Wow. “It’s like magic,” said a third. “I can’t believe how beautiful the universe is,” wrote a fourth.

