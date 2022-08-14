inclusive’ national anthem marks 75th independence anniversary

In 75 years, a lot has changed, but Pakistan’s ideas haven’t changed. The national anthem has been re-recorded to include more of Pakistan’s cultures, languages, and traditions. This is to better show what Pakistan is all about. To do this, musicians from all over the country, from different regions, cultures, and ethnic groups, got together and sang the anthem together.

The re-recording used the original lyrics and music to make a sound that all Pakistanis can relate to. It also tried to balance the number of men and women in the band. Some of the different singers are Abid Brohi from Balochistan, Arif Lohar from Punjab, Taj Mastani from Sindh, Sehar Gul Khan from KPK, Sidra Kanwal from Gilgit Baltistan, and many more!

In the style of a travelogue, the video shows people from different parts of Pakistan singing the anthem with their hands over their hearts. It also shows the different religions and jobs that people in Pakistan have.

On Instagram, the anthem’s official page introduced the singers, who each have their own style as artists and are also a voice for their cultures, languages, and traditions. Some of them even sang behind the scenes some of their favourite national songs.

Advertisement

In honour of the 75th anniversary of Pakistan’s independence, the committee promised to get singers from many different regions, cultures, ethnicities, religious backgrounds, and musical styles to take part. “The re-recording in 2022 is meant to be a chance for the rich diversity of the country to come together and show the unique national identity and unity of the people of Pakistan.”

The original music score was written by the poet Abdul Hafeez Jalandhari and made by Ahmed G. Chagla. In 1954, the first official anthem was put on record. It only had a few voices, and it was recorded with the tools that were available at the time. In the 70 years since then, however, there have been big changes in music technology and a lot of new musical talent has come up in the country.

Also Read Sarah Khan and Falak Shabbir’s travel diaries goes viral Pakistani actors Sarah Khan and Falak Shabir are one of the country’s...