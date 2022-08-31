Inspirational video: Boy eats chapati and rice with mouth & limb

Watch viral: Beautiful scene of Northern Lights exploding in Alaska
On the Internet, there are a lot of inspirational videos where people beat the odds and shine in spite of problems. One of these heartwarming videos shows a child who has lost limbs going about his daily life like any other kid.
The video was posted on Twitter, and it shows a boy in a uniform eating his lunch at what looks like a school cafeteria. When you look more closely, you can see that both of the child’s hands have been cut off below the elbow.
Even so, the boy uses his mouth and a limb to hold the chapati and spoon and eats his food. At the end of the video, you can see that the boy’s legs have also been cut off while he waits in line with other kids.
Nearly 200,000 people have watched the video on Twitter, and many of them said it made them cry.
जिंदगी का जिंदगी से वास्ता जिंदा रहे,हम रहें जब तक हमारा हौसला जिंदा रहे।Advertisement
~ अशोक अंजुम pic.twitter.com/2mQtI2MO7E
— उम्दा_पंक्तियां (@umda_panktiyan) August 31, 2022
There many heartfelt comments from the users someone wrote “Nothing is impossible in life,” and another one said “this cute lil boy is an inspiration to many in this nation. Melted”.
