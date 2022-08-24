Advertisement
Instagram photo asks to discover three apples among tomatoes; Read viral

Instagram photo asks to discover three apples among tomatoes; Read viral

  • In this sea of tomatoes are three apples are hidden.
  • The picture has gotten more than 1,300 shares.
  • If you can’t find the apples, the artist puts the answer on their website.
What many people like to solve brain teasers because they are fun and also because they help them relax. And if you are one of them, you might be interested in this picture that looks like a simple hide-and-seek game. The share has confused people on the Internet, and it may do the same to you.

“Can You find THREE APPLES?” read what Gergely Dudás wrote about the puzzle he shared. The seek-and-find picture was posted on the illustrator’s Instagram page, which has 46,000 followers. The picture asks people to find three apples that are hidden among the tomatoes.

 

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Gergely Dudás (@thedudolf)

Since it was shared a week ago, the post has gotten more than 1,300 more shares and a few comments.

“Found all of them! Getting used to this slowly and loving it, “posted by a person. “I found them!!” wrote someone else with a heart emoji. “Yes!! I can. I did find them “third person said. A fourth said, “I thought I saw a strawberry, found the three apples, lost them again, and I can’t lose the raspberry!”

If you couldn’t find the apples, the artist put the answer on their website. In the picture below, the apples stand out.

