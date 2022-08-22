Instagram video shows cat preferring its mother above its father; Watch

Cat seeks mother but chose father’s lap.

A cat in a video that was recently posted on Instagram and is now going viral loves its mother more than its father. When the cat is sitting on its dad’s lap, people can see how funny it looks when it’s tired. In this video, a text box shows that the cat likes to get affection from its mom more than from its dad. The video of the cat says, “Mommy will be right back, little kitty.”

It starts with the text, “When dad’s lap is the only one that’s open, but you’re desperate.” One can see that the cat could really want to do anything else besides sit on its dad’s lap. The funny look on its face has made a lot of people laugh, and it’s likely to do the same for you as well.

Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Amy & Aurora (@roro.catcat)

Since it was posted on July 6, this video of a cat has been watched more than 81,000 times.

Advertisement

“Mood,” one Instagram user wrote. “Why he look mad? Also, cute cat,” wrote someone else. A third said, “Not impressed.”

Also Read Video of dog and cat meeting after year goes viral A video shows a cat and dog seeing each other for the...