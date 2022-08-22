Internet laughs at New York diner’s Coca-Cola service; Watch

A 97-year-old cafe was filmed pouring Coca-Cola the old-fashioned method.

The video shows a man at Lexington Candy Shop in New York City.

It has been watched more than eight million.

Advertisement

People on the internet are talking about a 97-year-old diner in the United States after a video of them serving Coca-Cola the old-fashioned way got posted online.

Instagram user posted the video to Instagram. It shows a man at the Lexington Candy Shop in New York City making the soft drink in an unusual way. Instead of just putting the cold drink in a glass, the worker is seen tapping a few pumps of a special syrup, mixing it with soda water, and topping it with a dollop of vanilla ice cream.

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Nicolas Heller (@newyorknico)

Advertisement

The caption of the clip read, “Lexington Candy Shop is a 97-year-old luncheonette on the upper east side that still makes their Coke the old-fashioned way.”

Since it was posted online, the clip has gotten a lot of attention. It has been watched more than eight million times and liked more than 277 thousand times.

The old way of drinking the drink made Netizens laugh. One user said, “That looks absolutely stunning.” One person said, “I used to come here when I was young. When my stomach hurt, my mom would get me Coke syrup. I’m so glad that a piece of my childhood is still here.”

A third added, “Perfect scoop before dabbing,” and a fourth said, “That’s how you make a real coke! Wow.”

Coca-Cola is one of the oldest drinks, so it shouldn’t be a surprise that the brand has changed a lot since it was created in the 1800s. Britannica says that Coca-Cola is the biggest company in the world that makes and sells drinks and one of the biggest companies in the United States.

Advertisement

Also Read Will Smith sells his house after sighting a big spider; Watch Will Smith and his son filmed themselves killing a spider. More than...