Iqra ditches her luxury car opts, for a rickshaw ride with Yasir

Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain are taking their relationship to a whole new level by working on a project together as a married couple. Hussain will also direct the murder mystery Aik Thi Laila, which the couple has been looking forward to.

On Saturday, the Suno Chanda actor shared 10 sec ideo on Tiktok with her husband’s captioned, “First Time Riskha Ride” It featured Hussain snapping a selfie video of them while Aziz half-hid behind feeling shy.

Iqra Aziz is a Pakistani model and television actress. In 2014, she began her professional career. She’s done dramatic, comedic, and negative parts, and the public has praised her equally.

